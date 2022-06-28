6 Suburban Cook County Precincts Will Stay Open Late for Illinois Primary Election

Six suburban Cook County polling places will stay open for an extra hour after they opened late on Election Day, officials announced Tuesday.

The Cook County Clerk's office said the half-dozen locations will remain open until 8 p.m., though the remaining 1,424 suburban locations in the county will still close at 7 p.m.

The locations include:

Kennedy School, 1013 Division St., Chicago Heights, Illinois (Bloom Township

Precinct 12) Golf Middle School, 9401 Waukegan Rd. Morton Grove, Illinois (Niles

Township Precinct Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 1114 N. 22nd Ave., Melrose Park, Illinois

(Proviso Township, Precinct 14) Roosevelt School, 1927 S. 15th Ave., Broadview, Illinois (Proviso Township,

Precinct 44) Roosevelt School, 1927 S. 15th Ave., Broadview, Illinois (Proviso Township,

Precinct 86) Douglas MacArthur School, 1800 Chippendale Rd., Hoffman Estates, Illinois

(Schaumburg Township Precinct 31)

The clerk's office noted that voting results will be delayed in the county due to the change.