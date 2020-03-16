4 Democrats Look to Succeed Dorothy Brown as Cook County Circuit Court Clerk

For the first time in 20 years, voters will soon elect a new clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, the second largest unified court system in the world - and an office that has been plagued by scandal and allegations of both inefficiency and corruption.

Months after she was knocked off the ballot in the race for Chicago mayor, incumbent Clerk Dorothy Brown, long the subject of a federal investigation, announced in August that she would not seek another term in the position she was first elected to in 2000.

Federal investigators seized Brown’s cell phone in 2015 while probing a 2011 land deal involving Brown’s husband and a campaign donor. Two of her former employees have since been convicted of perjury for lying to a grand jury about investigations into her office’s alleged bribe-for-jobs scheme.

Overseeing more than 1,300 employees and with an operating budget of more than $100 million dollars, the clerk serves as the official record keeper for the court system - responsible for maintaining all files of the judicial system and collecting court fines and fees, among other duties, for the judicial system that serves 5.2 million people and processes more than 1 million cases a year.

All four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for the office - all but certain to win in November - are painting themselves as reformers looking to modernize the office long plagued by allegations of mismanagement and antiquated systems. The candidates include former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Michael Cabonargi, state Sen. Iris Martinez and attorney Jacob Meister.

Illinois’ primary Election Day falls on March 17, when voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in several races. Here are a few big contests to keep an eye on.

Boykin is an attorney who represented Cook County's 1st District from 2014 to 2018, perhaps most widely known for his push to repeal the ill-fated soda tax in 2017. He lost his seat in a high-profile upset the following year. Boykin previously served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Danny Davis.

Cabonargi is an attorney who has served as a commissioner on the Cook County Board of Review since 2011. Prior to that he investigated fraud cases at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He has received the endorsement of the Cook County Democratic Party.

Having represented her Northwest Side district since 2003, Martinez was the first Hispanic woman elected to the Illinois Senate in state history and is now an assistant majority leader in the chamber.

Meister is an attorney who founded a non-profit organization focused on civil rights. He previously unsuccessfully ran against Brown in 2016 and for U.S. Senate in 2010.

All four candidates’ platforms prominently feature pledges for transparency in the office, better technology and digital records, as well as ethics reforms, particularly in the area of patronage hires - all not-so-thinly-veiled criticisms of Brown.

The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face the Republican candidate in the fall, Barbara Bellar.