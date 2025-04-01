2025 Illinois Elections: Suburban Chicago race results we're watching Tuesday

Illinois voters will cast ballots in a series of local and municipal elections, while Wisconsin residents will help decide control of the State’s Supreme Court.

The races will have significant consequences in both states, and voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide on a wide variety of issues.

Here are the races we’ll be following closely on Election Night.

Cook County:

Arlington Heights Mayor

With incumbent Mayor Thomas Hayes not on the ballot, a trio of contenders are vying for the chance to replace him in office.

Trustees Thomas Schiwngbeck and Jim Tinaglia are both on the ballot, as is Chamber of Commerce Director Jon Ridler.

Arlington Heights voters will elect a new mayor on Tuesday, and there’s a big unknown for the village’s next leader: Will the Chicago Bears take over the former Arlington horse race track?

Dolton Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard was defeated in the Democratic primary by Trustee Jason House, and he’s running against independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan.

In less than a month, voters in Dolton will decide on who will take over for controversial mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Evanston Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Daniel Biss is taking on Jeff Boarini, a retired media consultant who has since become president of Arts of Life, among other responsibilities.

Orland Park President

Incumbent Mayor Keith Pekau is running for a third term in office, and he’s facing a challenge from former Trustee Jim Dodge in a hotly contested race.

Thornton Township

Incumbent Supervisor Tiffany Henyard was not chosen as the Democratic Party nominee in the race, with State Sen. Napoleon Harris getting that spot instead. He’s running against Republican Richard Nolan, Reform Thornton Township candidate Chris Clark and independent candidate Nate Fields Jr.

If you don’t see your community’s election on this list, you can find up-to-date results via the Cook County Clerk’s website.

DeKalb County:

DeKalb Mayor

There is a three-way race for mayor in DeKalb, with incumbent Mayor Cohen Barnes facing Kouame Sanan and John Walker.

You can find a full list of results when they’re released on the county clerk’s website.

DuPage County:

Aurora mayor

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is running for a third term in office, and he’s opposed by Alderperson-at-Large John Laesch in a race that has attracted statewide attention.

Election Day is coming up in Illinois, and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is seeking a third term after losing a bid for governor

Sales Tax Referendum

The village of Bensenville is also voting on a proposal to institute its own 1% sales tax on groceries after the state of Illinois announced it would discontinue its statewide tax beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

You can find a full list of results on the DuPage County Clerk’s Office.

Kane County:

Countywide Sales Tax Referendum

Kane County voters will decide whether to increase their sales tax by 0.75%, a move that would be designed to raise funds for public safety initiatives.

Aurora mayor

You can find a full recounting of results on the Kane County Clerk's website.

Kendall County:

Aurora mayor

You can find a full list of election results from Kendall County here.

Lake County:

Waukegan Mayor

Current Mayor Ann Taylor is facing three competitors in this race, including former Ald. Harold Beadling, former Mayor Sam Cunningham, and independent candidate Keith Turner.

You can find a full list of Lake County election results here.

Will County:

Aurora mayor

Orland Park President

You can find a full report of results from around the county here.

Wisconsin:

Supreme Court Race

With Justice Ann Walsh Bradley retiring, Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel are running against one another in a race that will determine the ideological balance of the state’s Supreme Court.

Judge Crawford, who sits on the Dane County Circuit Court, has been endorsed by the state’s Democratic Party, while Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Schimel has been backed by conservative donors, including Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and close confidante of President Donald Trump.

You can get live results on this race, as well as the decision on whether to add a Voter ID amendment to the state’s constitution, via the NBC Chicago app.