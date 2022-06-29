2022 Live Illinois Primary Election Results: See The Latest Totals

NOTE: Polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. but some results may be delayed as certain polling places experience extended hours due to earlier issues. Check back throughout the morning for the latest updates.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election, but votes are still being counted, and not all precincts have reported yet.

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state, you can find the latest vote totals on NBCChicago.com and on the NBC Chicago app.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Please note that vote totals take several minutes to populate in the system, so you may consider bookmarking the Illinois election results page and checking back.

Once you download the NBC Chicago app, make sure to turn on push notifications so you can be the first to know who's won some of the biggest races in the Chicago area and Illinois.