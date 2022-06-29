Illinois primary

2022 Live Illinois Primary Election Results: See The Latest Totals

Here's where to track results from 2022 Illinois primary election races across the state

NOTE: Polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. but some results may be delayed as certain polling places experience extended hours due to earlier issues. Check back throughout the morning for the latest updates.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election, but votes are still being counted, and not all precincts have reported yet.

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state, you can find the latest vote totals on NBCChicago.com and on the NBC Chicago app.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Please note that vote totals take several minutes to populate in the system, so you may consider bookmarking the Illinois election results page and checking back.

Once you download the NBC Chicago app, make sure to turn on push notifications so you can be the first to know who's won some of the biggest races in the Chicago area and Illinois.

illinois primary election 2022 1 hour ago

Illinois Governor Primary: Darren Bailey Wins GOP Nomination, Will Face JB Pritzker in November

2022 illinois primary 7 hours ago

Illinois Election Results: Who Won, Which Races Haven't Been Called Yet

2022 Illinois Primary Election 7 hours ago

Illinois Primary Election: Bailey, Giannoulias Among Big Winners Tuesday

This article tagged under:

Illinois primaryillinois electionillinois primary electionelection resultsillinois election 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us