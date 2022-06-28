2022 Illinois Primary Election: Sean Casten Wins Democratic Nomination in 6th Congressional District

In a battle between two sitting members of Congress, it was Rep. Sean Casten that triumphed in Tuesday’s primary election in the redrawn 6th Congressional district, defeating fellow incumbent Rep. Marie Newman, NBC News is projecting.

The two members of Congress were forced to go up against one another after the 2020 Census, with Illinois lawmakers drawing both Casten and Newman into the same district.

Casten, who knocked off former Rep. Peter Roskam in 2018, has served two terms in Congress, serving on the Committee on Financial Services and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Newman defeated fellow Democrat Dan Lipinski in the 2020 primary before earning her seat in Congress in the general election. A Wisconsin graduate, Newman is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the Congressional Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, among other assignments.

Casten will now await the winner of the Republican primary in November’s general election, which will be held on Nov. 8.