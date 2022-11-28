11 Candidates File to Run for Chicago Mayor as Monday Deadline Arrives

Five more candidates, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, have filed to run for Chicago mayor, bringing the total number of contenders up to 11 as Monday’s deadline came and went.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday to file their nominating petitions, with 12,500 signatures from registered voters required for those interested in running for the mayoral position.

Lightfoot filed her petitions early on Monday, joining a group of six candidates that had filed the day the petitioning process opened.

Three more candidates filed their petitions during the afternoon hours, including Chicago police officer Frederick Collins, Chicago Ald. Roderick Sawyer and Johnny Logalbo, a truck driver.

García was the last mayoral candidate to file his petitions, and since he was the only contender to do so in the final hour, his name will appear last on the February ballot, officials with the Chicago Board of Elections said.

The six candidates who filed their petitions at 9 a.m. on Nov. 21, including businessman Dr. Willie Wilson, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, State Rep. Kam Buckner, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Chicago Ald. Sophia King and activist Ja’Mal Green, will be entered into a lottery to appear in the first slot on the Feb. 28 ballot.

Before names are slotted on that ballot, there will first be a period where candidates can challenge the nominating petitions of their competitors. Most candidates submit well over 12,500 signatures in order to withstand that scrutiny, but the Board of Elections will need to hear appeals within the next week before they finalize the names that will appear on the ballot.

Early voting will begin on Jan. 16, and the general election will take place on Feb. 28. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will take part in a runoff election in April.

Lightfoot won her first term in office in a 2019 runoff, defeating Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. García lost a runoff in 2015, falling to former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.