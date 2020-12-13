Chicago Police Warn West Town Residents After Series of Violent Purse Robberies

The Chicago Police Department is warning residents after a series of strong arm robberies in the West Town neighborhood.

In a community alert issued Saturday, police say one or two masked male offenders engage a lone female in conversation, then forcefully take her purse and throw her to the ground.

In one instance, a victim was struck twice in the face.

Robberies have been reported in the 400 block of North Aberdeen, the 200 block of South Aberdeen, the 200 block of North Racine and the 100 block of West Grand.

Police describe one offender as a 20-30-year-old Black male who is 5’8-6’0 tall and approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a mask and brown or tan work boots.

The second offender is described as a Black male wearing dark clothing and a mask.

If you have any information, contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8263.