Chicago police issued a community alert to residents on Sunday and are looking for a suspect after three sexual assaults in the city's Logan Square and Palmer Square neighborhoods.

In the three incidents, which were reported between Jan. 14 and Sunday, the offender approached the victims from behind and then sexually assaulted them. Two assaults occurred on the sidewalk, while the third was reported in the hallway of the victim's apartment building.

The offender was armed with an unspecified "sharp object" in two of the incidents, police said.

The assaults were reported at the following times and locations:

Jan. 14 - 9:30 a.m. - 3400 block of West Armitage Avenue

Jan. 18 - 3:10 a.m. - 2800 block of West Bloomindale Avenue

Feb. 2 - 3:40 a.m. - 2600 block of North Troy Street

The suspect was described as between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, 29 to 35 years old, weighing 150 to 175 pounds with short black hair. Anyone with information was asked to call the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Following the incidents, Chicago police are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings and suspicious people.