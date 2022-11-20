Chicago Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Vehicles From Loop Parking Garages

Chicago police are asking drivers to be vigilant following at least 10 instances in which vehicles were stolen from parking garages in the Loop, authorities said.

The incidents were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 18, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking garages and either broke the driver's or passenger's side windows with an unknown object, according to authorities. After breaking the window, the thieves entered the vehicles and then took off.

The thefts were reported at the following dates, times and locations:

• 800 block of South Wabash Avenue on Oct. 17 from 12:30-5:30 p.m.

• 1100 block of South State Street on Oct. 25 at 9 p.m.

• 0-100 block of West Harrison Street from Oct. 27-Nov. 5

• 700 block of South Wabash Avenue on Oct. 29 from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue from Oct. 29-30

• 1000 block of South State Street on Nov. 12 at 2:30 a.m.

• 1000 block of South State Street on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

• 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue on Nov. 13 at 5:45 p.m.

• 700 block of South State Street on Nov. 17 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• 0-100 block of East 11th Street on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

In hope of preventing similar thefts, police encourage drivers to park in well-lit areas away from larger vehicles. Such vehicles may offer privacy for a thief to steal your car. In addition, authorities urge drivers to not leave their doors unlocked, install an anti-theft system and advertise it on the vehicle.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts is advised to call the Area Three Detective Division at 312-744-8263.