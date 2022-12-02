Chicago Police Warn of Recent String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of robberies and carjackings on the North Side, some of which took place just minutes apart from each other.

One of the most recent incidents happened around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 6400 block of North Hoyne. The attempted armed carjacking was caught on surveillance video. The 34-year-old victim was on the phone with her mother, Pauline, at the time.

"She said they look like little kids,” Pauline said about the offenders.

Pauline said her daughter was attempting to park her newer model BMW when a silver sedan pulled up. She said two armed men got out of the vehicle and knocked on her daughter’s window before making demands.

“There were two guns on her -- one on side, one on chest,” Pauline said.

Pauline said her daughter handed over everything – except her phone. But the armed men had trouble starting the car and ended up driving off without it.

Pauline said she hopes police make an arrest before someone gets hurt.

“It would be good if they get caught and learn a lesson,” she said.

On Nov. 25, there were at least seven robberies and carjackings in less than an hour. Police said the suspects were wearing black clothing and ski masks.

Here's when and where the incidents reportedly happened:

• At 7:30 a.m. Nov. 25 on the 800 block of North Campbell

• At 7:40 a.m. Nov. 25 on the 800 block of North Rockwell

• At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 25 on the 800 block of North Campbell

• At 8 a.m. Nov. 25 on the 6400 block of North Hoyne

• At 8:11 Nov. 25 on the 6500 block of North Damen

• At 8:20 a.m. Nov. 25 on the 6000 block of North Campbell

• At 8:15 a.m. Nov. 25 on the 6200 block of North Claremont