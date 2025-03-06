Logan Square

Chicago police warn of 4th recent sexual assault in Logan Square

By Sun Times Wire and NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police said another woman has been sexually assaulted in the Logan Square neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday, the fourth such incident in recent weeks.

Sunday’s victim, a 23-year-old woman, was inside a vehicle when the unknown attacker sexually assaulted her about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Palmer Street.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The victim was admitted to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Logan Square Feb 2

Chicago police warn residents after sexual assaults reported in Logan Square

Real ID 2 hours ago

Why is it so hard to get a Real ID appointment? What to know as deadline nears

The attacker, who was about 40 years old and wore his hair short, fled in an unknown direction and was not in custody, police said.

"Just hearing this is the fourth time this happened is definitely concerning," nearby resident Solomon Harris told NBC Chicago.

Police could not say if the person responsible was the same knife-wielding attacker wanted for three assaults in February and January in the same area.

Area 5 detectives are investigating Sunday’s attack.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright Chicago Sun-Times

This article tagged under:

Logan Square
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us