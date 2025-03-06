Chicago police warn of 4th recent sexual assault in Logan Square

Chicago police said another woman has been sexually assaulted in the Logan Square neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday, the fourth such incident in recent weeks.

Sunday’s victim, a 23-year-old woman, was inside a vehicle when the unknown attacker sexually assaulted her about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Palmer Street.

The victim was admitted to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The attacker, who was about 40 years old and wore his hair short, fled in an unknown direction and was not in custody, police said.

"Just hearing this is the fourth time this happened is definitely concerning," nearby resident Solomon Harris told NBC Chicago.

Police could not say if the person responsible was the same knife-wielding attacker wanted for three assaults in February and January in the same area.

Area 5 detectives are investigating Sunday’s attack.