Chicago Police Warn Edgewater Residents of Armed Robberies in Area

Chicago police are warning residents of a series of armed robberies with a handgun in the city's Edgewater neighborhood this weekend.

In an alert Sunday, police said two masked men approach victims in Edgewater that are walking, displaying handguns and demanding cell phones and money.

After asking the victims to unlock their phones and disable tracking, the two men leave the scene in a white SUV, according to police.

Thus far, the robberies have been reported at the following locations:

5800 block of North Paulina on Dec. 12 at 7:09 p.m.

1700 block of West Peterson on Dec. 12 at 7:33 p.m.

5600 block of North Glenwood on Dec. 12 at 7:45 p.m.

1400 block of West Edgewater on Dec. 12 at 8:20 p.m.

Police described one offender as a 15-18-year-old Black man, who is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jeans and a surgical mask displaying a handgun.

The second offender is also reported to be a15-18-year-old Black man, who is between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and a mask, displaying a silver handgun.

Police advise residents to call 9-1-1 if approached with any details on the incident, along with keeping in contact with neighbors and staying aware of surroundings. Officials asked that people not walk around with a cellphone in hand, not paying attention to surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263.