3 Victims Including 2 Police Officers Hurt in Crash on City’s West Side

Two Chicago police officers and a third person were injured in a crash involving a squad car and an SUV Friday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said.

The accident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Sacramento Boulevard. According to police, a Jeep was traveling westbound on Grand when it disregarded a red light and struck a marked Chicago Police Department squad car that was traveling southbound on Sacramento.

Police said the squad car had its lights and sirens activated and was on the way to an assisting call.

Two officers and the driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old woman, were transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.