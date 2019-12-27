Chicago Police Department

3 Victims Including 2 Police Officers Hurt in Crash on City’s West Side

The crash was reported Friday afternoon at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Sacramento Boulevard

Two Chicago police officers and a third person were injured in a crash involving a squad car and an SUV Friday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said.

The accident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Sacramento Boulevard. According to police, a Jeep was traveling westbound on Grand when it disregarded a red light and struck a marked Chicago Police Department squad car that was traveling southbound on Sacramento.

Police said the squad car had its lights and sirens activated and was on the way to an assisting call.

Local

Cannabis in Illinois 3 hours ago

Kenosha Police Put Out Message to Residents as Illinois Prepares for Legal Weed

wrightway rescue 50 mins ago

Suburban Animal Rescue Seeks Donations Following Transport Van Crash

Two officers and the driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old woman, were transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police DepartmentChicago PolicecrashHumboldt Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us