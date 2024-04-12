Chicago police unveil new strategy to prevent robberies ahead of summer

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and police superintendent Larry Snelling have unveiled a host of new prevention efforts to curb a rise in robberies as the summer and warmer weather draw closer.

The Chicago Police Department's new victim-centered approach, which was announced on Friday, will employ technology to locate car thieves who then use the stolen vehicles to commit other crimes.

"We are utilizing technology like license plate readers and pod cameras to locate and apprehend those responsible for those robberies and motor vehicle thefts," explained Chicago Police Department Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti.

To attack the problem of car thefts, CPD will host special events at Guarenteed Rate Field called "Vehicle Safety Days." Through a partnership with Hyundai and Kia, the event will allow car owners to obtain software updates that can help prevent vehicle thefts.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Snelling, Chicago's top cop, said the upcoming crackdown is an acknowledgement that the mayor’s approach to crimefighting by investing in communities will take time to pay off.

"Let’s be honest, this is a double-digit year fix," he said. "We didn’t get here overnight, and when we start talking about social problems…we have to rebuild communities and we have to start with very young children."

Authorities maintained they're doing everything within their power to hold those who commit violent crimes responsible.

"These robberies have created trauma for the victims and fear in our communities," Snelling said. "...Our message is clear. If you commit these crimes…there will be consequences."

The police superintendent also had a message to parents of young children and teens who might be tempted to join in large and sometimes disruptive gatherings this summer.

"If you drop your kids off somewhere, make sure they are going where they said they are going," he said. "...And please, just pay attention, because this is the only way we are going to keep these young people safe and the rest of the city safe."