Members of Chicago's largest police union cast their votes for a new leader Friday - choosing between current president John Catanzara and challenger Bob Bartlett.

Elected to a three-year term as FOP Lodge 7 President in 2020, Catanzara retired from the Chicago Police Department in 2021 following accusations he violated nearly a dozen department rules, and at one point, even teased a run for mayor. A 25-year CPD veteran, Catanzara became a prominent figure in the battle against Chicago's employee COVID vaccination policy and a vocal critic of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

His opponent, Bob Bartlett, is a current CPD detective who has been an active officer for 24 years. If elected, he "looks forward to fighting for the members, improving the transparency of Lodge and making it easier for members to become involved," according to Second City Slate, a collection of officers which Bartlett is the president of.

In-person voting took place between 9 a.m. and noon Friday, according to the lodge. It's unclear when the winner will be announced.