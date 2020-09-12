Chicago Police Union Endorses President Trump's Reelection Bid

Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed President Donald Trump in his campaign for reelection, according to a tweet from the president Saturday.

"Thank you to John Catanzara and Chicago’s FOP," the president tweeted, along with a link to a Breitbart News story regarding the endorsement. "I will never let you down!"

Chicago‘s Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Donald Trump for Reelection https://t.co/KsDjK2rufh via @BreitbartNews. Thank you to John Catanzara and Chicago’s FOP. I will never let you down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

The president of Chicago FOP Lodge 7, John Catanzara, is a vocal supporter of Trump's and was one of those on the White House lawn when the president accepted the Republican Party's nomination for reelection.

Last week, on Friday, Sept. 4, the national FOP announced its support for President Trump in the 2020 election.

“Public safety will undoubtedly be a main focus for voters in this year’s election,” National FOP President Patrick Yoes said in a statement. “Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months. President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day."