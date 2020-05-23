Chicago Police to Unveil New Memorial Day Weekend Safety Initiatives

The Chicago Police Department is unveiling a series of initiatives aimed at keeping area residents safe over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

On Saturday morning, Deputy Chief Dan O’Shea and a trio of Chicago police commanders will be joined by Chicago Aldermen Pat Dowel, Brian Hopkins, Brenden Reilly and Michele Smith in unveiling more information about the city’s “traffic enforcement mission.”

Several initiatives will be discussed, including citywide DUI mission teams, click-it or ticket notifications and Lake Shore Drive radar enforcement, designed to crack down on speeding on the roadway.

On Friday, the city launched its first ever Summer Operations Center mission, aiming to conduct service blitzes in neighborhoods to cut down on gun violence and to prevent large gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago officials are ramping up safety efforts over Memorial Day weekend, and NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria has a preview.

“Even as we face an unprecedented public health crisis, our first responders, city workers and street outreach partners from across Chicago are coming together in an all-hands-on-deck effort to keep residents safe this weekend and throughout the summer,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “While I encourage all residents to celebrate the holiday, it remains imperative that we do so by staying inside and social distancing so we can continue to save lives and keep our fellow neighbors safe and healthy.”

The city’s lakefront and adjacent parks will remain closed, but other parks will be open for residents to enjoy during the holiday.