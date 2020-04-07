Chicago Police to Conduct ‘Roadside Safety Checks’ to Educate Public About ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order

Chicago police officers will conduct roadside safety and informational check points in each police district to provide information to motorists about the state of Illinois’ ongoing “stay-at-home” order.

According to police, the checkpoints will take place beginning Tuesday night at 10 p.m. The checkpoints will last approximately 45 minutes each night, and could take place between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The checkpoints will also be deployed on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to the department.

According to police, officers will stop motorists at the checkpoints, focusing on traffic safety and providing information about the state’s “stay-at-home” order. Each driver will be given a flyer containing information about the parameters of the order, which remains in effect until April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Travel is not prohibited during the “stay-at-home” order, but state officials say that travel can only be done for what it calls “essential” reasons.

Those reasons can include:

-Performing essential activities, governmental functions, business and operations

-Caring for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons

-Receiving materials for distance learning, receiving meals and any other related services from an educational institution.

-Returning to a place of residence from outside of jurisdiction

-Following the direction of law enforcement or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement

-Returning to a place of residence outside the state for non-residents

More than 13,000 people in Illinois, including more than 5,500 in Chicago, have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.