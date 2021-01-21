Chicago Police to Address ‘Rising Tide of Carjackings' in the City

Chicago police are expected to address a rash of carjackings happening in the city and how the department plans to combat the recent spike, which they believe a single group could be behind.

In a press conference scheduled for Thursday evening, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan "will offer insight on ways the department has developed a team approach to counter the rising tide of carjackings in the city."

The address is set for 5 p.m. and can be viewed live in the player above.

Police said earlier Thursday they were searching for a group of men involved in a series of carjackings and armed robberies in Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

The group is also suspected to have committed recent shootings in the 10th and 11th police districts on the West Side and are considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

In each incident, the men use vehicles taken in previous armed robberies, Chicago police said.

In one robbery Sunday, captured on video, the men approached a restaurant through a drive-thru in the 5600 Block of South Harlem and then exited their vehicle, and entered the restaurant through the drive-thru window, police said.

Chicago police have released new video showing armed robbery suspects entering a restaurant via the window of the drive-thru.

One reported carjacking happened about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 9800 Block of South Halsted Street and another about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of South Wacker Place, police said.

Chicago police released new video showing a terrifying carjacking outside Willis Tower on Wednesday.

The group was also allegedly involved in armed carjackings around the same time in Summit, Maywood, Matteson, Palos Heights, Oak Forest, and Oak Park, police said.

There are three to four men in the group, police said. They wear black clothing, masks and were seen driving a silver 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander.

On Wednesday, police said there were six carjackings reported in the city. In at least four of those incidents, the rideshare drivers were targeted, authorities said.

"If it looks like trouble, nine times out of 10 it is trouble," said Michael Wilhite, a retired DEA agent who consults for law enforcement. "Just be aware of your surroundings and be safe."

Wilhite recommends locking doors at all times, leaving space between cars when at a stoplight and not leaving your car if carjackers attempt to bump your vehicle from behind. Instead, he said, drive to the nearest police station.

"The whole goal is to survive the encounter survive the encounter," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.