Chicago Police Supt. David Brown to Address Recent Arrests

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to "highlight recent arrests" in the city during a press conference Friday as the city continues to grapple with a rash of shootings involving young people, an increase in carjackings and more.

What exactly the city's top cop will say remains unclear, but the address comes as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot traveled to Washington D.C. to seek federal help for addressing crime.

Six teenagers and children were among those wounded by gunfire in Chicago in a matter of hours Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning, including one that left a 15-year-old dead just after he left school.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Caleb Westbrooks was walking in the 800 block of North Greenview at approximately 1:14 p.m. Tuesday when an unknown suspect walked up to him, pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking him in the chest and arm and killing him.

Westbrooks’ father issued a statement opening up about his grief and calling on elected officials to take action.

“Unfortunately this senseless violence is likely to continue unabated until the elected and appointed leadership of the city and county stop pointing fingers one another and take personal responsibility for the role they have played in the disintegration of the criminal justice system," Corneal Westbrooks said in statement.

On Thursday alone, two people were killed and three other wounded by gunfire across the city.

Pastor Corey Brooks of New Beginnings Church is pitching a tent on a rooftop on Chicago's South Side for the next 100 days, aiming to bring attention to the crime and violence in the city.

While in D.C., Lightfoot said she was "optimistic" about the help the city could soon receive from the government.

"I'm a very squeaky wheel on this issue, and I feel very confident that we will see some progress from the federal government in helping us, particularly when it comes to cross-border gun trafficking and also dealing with our warrants, the number of people that are out on warrants in Chicago, in the Cook County area," Lightfoot said Thursday. "So I'm optimistic, based on the conversations I've had."