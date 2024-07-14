Suspect shot by Chicago police following foot pursuit, officials say

A suspect was shot following a foot pursuit by Chicago police Saturday night in Humboldt Park, prompting an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

According to Chicago police, officers conducted a street stop investigation of two individuals who were standing in an alley in the 3800 block of North Avenue at approximately 8:48 p.m.

During that investigation, one of the individuals fled on foot, and officers pursued him on foot. During that pursuit, the individual was seen carrying a gun and attempted to throw it away.

The individual then picked up the gun again and one of the officers opened fire, striking him multiple times, according to police.

The suspect in the case was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and the handgun was recovered at the scene.

The officer in the case has been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days in accordance with department policy on use of force. COPA has launched an investigation into the shooting and will release a report at a later date.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chicago police.