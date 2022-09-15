Chicago Police Sergeant, Officer to Face Felony Charges in On-Duty Shooting in Pilsen

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will announce felony charges against a former Chicago police sergeant and officer after an on-duty shooting that occurred in Pilsen earlier this summer.

The charges will be announced at a Friday press conference at Foxx’s office, according to a release.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to NBC 5 on Thursday that both officers have been relieved of their duties, but did not provide further details.

The incident occurred July 22 in the 1000 block of West 18th Street. According to police, a police sergeant and officer observed four individuals loitering near a closed retail establishment just before 7 a.m.

When the officers conducted an investigatory stop and identified themselves as police, one individual in the group allegedly displayed a firearm.

At that point an exchange of gunfire occurred. One of the individuals in the group was shot in the leg, and was hospitalized. Another bystander, who was walking nearby, was grazed in the leg, according to police.

Three individuals were placed into custody following the incident, and both the sergeant and officer were placed on desk duty in accordance with the department’s use of force policy.

The investigation remains in the hands of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, who has not yet released their findings in the case.