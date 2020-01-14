Chicago Police Seeking to Identify Males Wanted in Strong-Arm Robbery

Chicago police are asking for help identifying three males wanted in connection with a strong-arm robbery in Hyde Park on the South Side.

About 9:15 p.m. Jan. 3, the males approached a person in the 5400 block of South Blackstone Avenue, from a parked Honda Civic and threatened to hurt them if they did not give them their belongings, Chicago police said in a community alert. They then fled and used the victim’s credit cards at multiple restaurants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-744-8380.