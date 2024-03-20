Chicago police seeking suspects in violent armed robberies on Northwest Side

Chicago police are searching for a violent armed robbery crew that struck 13 times Saturday in Avondale, Portage Park, Logan Square and other Northwest Side neighborhoods.

Armed with black handguns and rifles, police said the 4 young men would “jump out of vehicles, point black handguns at the victims, some of which are workers waiting for their carpool,” according to a police alert issued to the public.

The crew began their spree around 6 a.m. Saturday and didn’t finish until 2 p.m., stealing cash, purses, passports and even shooting one victim in the neck, according to police.

“When it escalates to that level, you want somebody to do something about it,” a neighbor who lives near the shooting scene on North Ridgeway Avenue said.

Police said the 39-year-old victim was sitting in her parked car when the robbery crew approached and surrounded her. She was shot in the neck and listed in critical condition.



“The last thing you want is innocent bystanders feeling like you can’t park your car on the street or walk home in broad daylight on a weekend,” the neighbor told NBC Chicago.

More incidents happened near a park and playground, as well as outside neighborhood homes and businesses.

Area Five detectives are investigating the robberies, though no one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.