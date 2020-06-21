Chicago Police Seek to Identify Suspect in Homicide of 2 Teens

The Chicago Police Department has released surveillance photos of a suspect sought in the fatal shooting of two teenagers in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The two teenagers, 16 and 17 years old, were fatally shot in an alley at approximately 5:10 p.m. Saturday evening in the 7900 block of South Luella, police said.

The 17-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back, the chest, the left hand, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old man also died at the hospital.

The suspect, shown in surveillance photos, fired multiple rounds into both victims' bodies.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271 our submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.