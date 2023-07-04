Chicago police seek suspects who struck victims in the head prior to robberies

Chicago police are investigating at least nine separate incidents in which robbers struck victims in the head before getting away with their belongings, authorities said.

In each incident, the suspects approached the victims from behind and struck them in the head, causing them to be disoriented, police said in a community alert issued Tuesday evening.

The incidents, which were reported between June 12 and 29, occurred at the following dates and times:

600 block of West Armitage Avenue - June 12 in the afternoon hours

2200 block of North Geneva Terrace - June 12 in the afternoon hours

700 block of West Belden Avenue - June 22 in the evening hours

2200 block of North Cleveland Avenue - June 22 in the evening hours

400 block of West Grant Place - June 22 in the evening hours

2200 block of North Geneva Terrace - June 29 in the morning hours

1400 block of West Fullerton Avenue - June 23 in the morning hours

2200 block of North Fremont Street - June 29 in the morning hours

1000 block of West Armitage Avenue - June 29 in the morning hours

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

.