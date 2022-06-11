ATM Thefts

Chicago Police Seek Suspects Wanted for Stealing ATMs From Businesses

The Chicago Police Department is looking for assistance to identify two men wanted for stealing ATMs from businesses on at least 10 separate occasions during a span of more than one month, authorities said.

In a community alert issued Saturday night, police said two men are believed to have been responsible for 10 thefts between April 21 and May 23. In each incident, the offenders use a brick or crowbar to break the door of the business and gain entry, police said. They then used the crowbar to remove the ATM machine and carry it out into a vehicle.

The suspects were seen in a 2020 silver or gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows and no license plates, authorities said.

Police are looking into the following incidents:

  • 4200 block of West Madison Street on April 21 at 4:12 a.m.
  • 3500 block of West North Avenue on May 1 at 3:14 a.m.
  • 2600 block of West North Avenue on May 5 at 5:40 a.m.
  • 2900 block of West Belmont Avenue on May 6 at 4:12 a.m.
  • 900 block of North Central Park Avenue on May 13 at 3:52 a.m.
  • 3900 block of West Arthington St on May 15 at 3:17 a.m.
  • 3300 block of West North Avenue on May 15 at 8:46 p.m.
  • 4600 block of West Harrison Street on May 21 at 4:44 a.m.
  • 0-100 block of South Kostner on May 23 at 4:20 a.m.
  • 700 block of South Western on May 23 at 4:45 a.m.

The suspects are said to be between 20-30 years old and were usually wearing dark clothing, black ski masks and gloves. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

