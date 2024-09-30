Chicago police seek suspects in strings of carjackings, business burglaries

Chicago police are searching for the thieves behind a series of carjackings and commercial break-ins targeting shops and restaurants across the city.

A number of break-ins happened last week around, while others were reported Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's unclear if the same group is responsible or if the crimes are part of a broader pattern.

Surveillance video captured at one spot, Copacubana Café, showed masked burglars hopping the counter, stealing cash and smashing their coffee machine.

"Five different places got robbed, and these people come in four in the morning, and they keep doing it," said the café's Roberto Ameneiro.

Two to four masked men hit nearly 20 businesses last week, including a half dozen spots in Lincoln Park, Chicago police said.

Among them was the iconic Weiner's Circle on North Clark Street, known for its hot dogs and catchy signs.

Thieves broke into their cash registers but didn't get away with much.

"He just opened, he saw there was nothing, closed it and ran to the back. And did it," said Ragen Eggert with the Weiner's Circle. "And he just left, I guess. I would have at least left with a hotdog."

On Sunday morning, cameras caught a group smashing windows at a Colombian bakery on Montrose Avenue.

Chicago police previously warned of a September surge in commercial burglaries and carjacking. Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said it was a top priority during a recent sit-down interview with NBC Chicago.

"Vehicle theft and hijackings, because we know those vehicles are being stolen and used in secondary crimes that lead to violent attacks, robberies, shootings, things of that nature," he said.

With robbery crews targeting spots across the city, some Chicagoans are both frightening and frustrated.

"All over Chicago it’s literally nothing but smash and grabs, like the small businesses," Eggert said. "Yeah, they don't deserve that."