Chicago Police Seek Suspects in More Than a Dozen Robberies Within 2-Hour Span

Chicago police are looking to identify those responsible for more than a dozen robberies that occurred within a span of just two hours late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, authorities said.

A total of 13 incidents were reported on the city's South and West sides between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. In each robbery, one or more people riding in a vehicle drove up to the victims and stopped in the street, police said in a community alert.

One or more individuals then exited the vehicle armed with a gun, approached the victims and demanded their property before getting away.

The robberies were reported at the following dates and times:

• Jan. 28 - 11 p.m. 4600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue

• Jan. 28 - 11:03 p.m. - 4600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue

• Jan. 28 - 11:48 p.m. - 4000 block of South Lake Park Avenue

• Jan. 28 - 11:17 p.m. - 3400 block of South Lowe Avenue

• Jan. 28 - 11:30-11:45 p.m. - 4200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue

• Jan. 28 - 11:45 p.m. - 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue

• Jan. 28 - 11:49 p.m. - 4800 block of South Kenwood Avenue

• Jan. 28 - 11:50 p.m. - 3900 block of South Lake Park Avenue

• Jan. 29 - 12:30 a.m. 4900 block of South Vincennes Avenue

• Jan. 29 - 12:03 a.m. - 4900 block of South Vincennes Avenue

• Jan. 29 - 12:40 a.m. - 300 block of East 50th Street

• Jan. 29 - 12:43 a.m. - 4600 block of South Calumet Avenue

• Jan. 29 - 12:50 a.m. - 700 block of East 41st Street

As of late Sunday, it was unclear if all of the incidents were connected.

According to police, the suspects could be driving a black SUV, which may be a Cadillac, Chevrolet Equinox or Jeep, and a red sedan, possibly a Ford. Anyone with information is asked to call the Area One Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.