Chicago Police Seek Suspects in Defacement of Bridgeport Church, Virgin Mary Statue

Chicago police are searching for two suspects who defaced a church and a statue of the Virgin Mary in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood earlier this month.

According to a community alert issued by police, the two suspects targeted the church in the 1000 block of West 32nd Street on Nov. 8 at approximately 12:39 a.m.

Carrying several cans of spray paint, the suspects allegedly sprayed graffiti on the church and on a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Surveillance images of the suspects were released Friday by police. Both suspects are described as white males of unknown age, height and weight. One suspect was wearing a sweater and black pants, and the other was wearing a hat, a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8227.

