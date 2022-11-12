Chicago Police Seek Suspects in At Least 11 More Hyundai and Kia Vehicle Thefts

Chicago police have issued an alert warning of 11 additional thefts involving Kia and Hyundai models as thefts involving vehicles from both manufacturers, spurred in part by a social media challenge, continue to occur across the country.

In a community alert, Chicago police said in incidents between Nov. 4-9, multiple offenders gained access to vehicles through an unlocked door or broke a window. Once inside, they forced open the steering column, started the vehicle and drove off.

The thefts were reported at the following dates and times:

5900 block of West Berenice Ave. on November 4, 2022 1:45 am

3100 block of West Irving Park Rd. on November 6, 2002 9:00 pm

4600 block of North Austin Ave. on November 7, 2022 at 8:00 pm

5800 block of West Irving Park Rd. on November 8, 2022 at 12:25 am

5400 block of West School St. on November 8, 2022 at 1:00 am

3300 block of North LeClaire Ave. on November 8, 2022 at 6:45 pm

3700 block of North Nora Ave. on November 8, 2002 at 8:00 pm

4000 block of North Major Ave. on November 8, 2022 at 9:00 pm

4900 block of West Berteau Ave. on November 8, 2022 at 10:00 pm

4100 block of North Monitor Ave. on November 8, 2022 at 10:15 pm

4400 block of North Mulligan Ave. on November 9, 2022 at 1:45 am

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Chicago police earlier this month issued similar community alerts, warning of Kia and Hyundai thefts in different parts of the city.

Officials say thieves specifically target Kias manufactured from 2011-2021, and Hyundais manufactured between 2013-2021, because neither car is protected by a security device called a "standard immobilizer" -- a security part which stops a car from being started without having the key.

According to authorities, the problem is becoming more widespread due to how-to videos on TikTok, often dubbed the "The Kia Hyundai Challenge." However, authorities say the most recent 11 thefts only affected vehicles that require a key to start.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office in August said since July 1, there have been 642 Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts reported. Around this time last year, the office received only 74 reports. Alerts about such thefts were also previously issued by authorities in Oak Park.