Chicago Police Seek Suspect After Young Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Chicago police have released images of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood on Monday.

According to authorities, a young female pedestrian was walking in the 600 block of South Canal just after 1 p.m. Monday when she was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene of the crash.

The woman was later pronounced dead.

Police describe the car as a purple or blue-colored Ford Escape SUV. The license plate number was not provided by authorities, but officials say the vehicle sustained front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.