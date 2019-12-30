albany park

Chicago Police Seek Sexual Assault Suspect Who Posed as Delivery Driver

The incident was reported at approximately 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of North Francisco

Chicago police have released photos of a man who has been accused of posing as a delivery driver and sexually assaulting a woman Sunday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Francisco, a 29-year-old woman opened her door for a man that was holding a package, posing as a delivery driver, police said.

After the victim let the suspect drop off the package inside the home, the unknown offender grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her. She was able to fight off the offender who then ran away.

The suspect was described as a 30 to 45-year-old man with black hair, a mustache and was wearing a black zip-up jacket, grey cargo pants and red gym shoes.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.

