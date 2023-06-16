Chicago police seek person who performed lewd act in front of girl at Maggie Daley Park

Chicago police are searching for a man who performed a lewd act in front of a 6-year-old girl at Maggie Daley Park, authorities said.

At some point between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, the girl was climbing inside a wooden tower at the park, 337 E. Randolph St., when the man followed her to the top and performed the lewd act, police stated.

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect is the same person who exposed himself to a 4-year-old girl in a separate incident at the park on May 25. In wake of the incidents, police are encouraging adults to keep a watchful eye on children playing in the area, and if they see suspicious activity, to call 911.