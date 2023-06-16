chicago news

Chicago police seek person who performed lewd act in front of girl at Maggie Daley Park

By Matt Stefanski

Chicago police are searching for a man who performed a lewd act in front of a 6-year-old girl at Maggie Daley Park, authorities said.

At some point between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, the girl was climbing inside a wooden tower at the park, 337 E. Randolph St., when the man followed her to the top and performed the lewd act, police stated.

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect is the same person who exposed himself to a 4-year-old girl in a separate incident at the park on May 25. In wake of the incidents, police are encouraging adults to keep a watchful eye on children playing in the area, and if they see suspicious activity, to call 911.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us