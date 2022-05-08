Chicago Police Seek Man Who Attacked 3 Women in Logan Square

Chicago police detectives are looking for an individual believed to have sexually assaulted one woman and attacked two others during a one-month span in Logan Square, according to a community alert from authorities.

The suspect was said to have been wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask and stand between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He also had some sort of vest, perhaps a construction or Amazon vest, on at the time of the attacks, police said.

The first incident occurred on Monday, April 11, when the suspect went to a building in the 2000 block of North Humboldt Park Boulevard and knocked on the door of a 36-year-old woman, police said. He asked if a particular female lived in the building, then continued a conversation, at which point the offender attempted to enter the woman's unit, police said. The victim pepper sprayed the offender, and he then ran out of the building.

About three weeks later, a 39-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the 1600 block of North Humboldt Boulevard. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, an unknown individual followed the victim from behind and grabbed her as she entered her building, authorities said. He then slammed her head against the wall before sexually assaulting her, police stated.

The offender was said to be wearing a construction vest.

The most recent attack occurred Saturday, when a 36-year-old woman was attacked entering her building. The offender approached the woman behind, grabbed her and placed a black bag over her head, police said. The woman screamed, causing the offender to run eastbound down a nearby alley, according to authorities.

The suspect was believed to be wearing a vest similar to the one worn by Amazon workers.

Anyone with information about the incidents or a possible suspect is asked to call police at 312-746-6554.