Chicago police seek hit-and-run driver who struck jogger in Greektown

Chicago police on Sunday were working to locate the hit-and-run driver who left a jogger seriously injured, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around 5:45 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Halsted Street near Washington Boulevard. A 44-year-old woman was jogging on the shoulder/bike lane when she was struck by a black Toyota RAV4.

The driver didn't stop and fled southbound on Halsted, police said. The victim was rushed to Stroger Hospital and listed in critical condition.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.

The Major Accidents Investigations Unit was leading the investigation.