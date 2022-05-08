Chicago Police Seek Driver Accused of Exposing Himself to Teen Boy in Grand Crossing

Chicago police are looking for a man accused of exposing his genitals to a 14-year-old boy earlier this week in the city's Grand Crossing community, authorities said Sunday.

In a community alert, Chicago police stated a teenage boy was walking home at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East 61st Street when he observed a parked gray or silver vehicle, and the man inside was masturbating.

The unknown individual called out to the teen victim and said, "What's up boy?" and exposed his genitals to the boy, according to authorities.

The victim became frightened and ran away, but was followed by the suspect for a short distance, according to Chicago police. The teenager made it home safely where his mother called police.

Police are looking for a man approximately 30-45 years old with facial hair, who was wearing a black baseball cap with blue trim and white writing. He was driving a gray or silver SUV without license plates.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call CPD's Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.