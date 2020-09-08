Canaryville

Chicago Police Seek Car Wanted in Shooting That Killed 8-Year-Old Girl, Wounded 3 Others

Chicago police are asking for help locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl and wounded three others Monday in Canaryville on the South Side.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the child was among four people who were in a Subaru SUV that was stopped at a red light at 47th and Union.

A Dodge Charger was behind the SUV, and when the stoplight turned green, someone in the Charger opened fire, striking the child, as well as a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who were also in the SUV, police said. Another 30-year-old woman sustained injuries that police said it was unknown if they came from a gunshot wound or breaking glass.

The Charger then made a U-turn and drove off south on Union.

The suspected shooters were seen inside the car both before and immediately after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

