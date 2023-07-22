Chicago police seek 3 suspects in Greater Grand Crossing deadly shooting

Chicago police are looking to identify three individuals wanted in connection with a deadly homicide in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

In a community alert issued Saturday evening, police released photos of three people who are believed to have been involved in a homicide on the evening of June 14 in the 7600 block of South Drexel. The 69-year-old shooting victim was in the lobby when someone fired shots about 5:40 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man, later identified as Reffes Brown, was struck several times in the body and later died at the hospital.

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects pictured above is asked to call Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com