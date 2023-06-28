Chicago police seek 3 children missing from West Ridge

Chicago police say that three children have been reported missing after their brother took them from their West Ridge home without permission on Wednesday.

According to the alert, Basha, Mohamed and Weliya Abdi were taken from the home in the 2200 block of West Highland Avenue on Wednesday.

Their brother, identified as 19-year-old Jama Abdi, is believed to be with them at this time. Police say Jama took his siblings without consent from their parents.

The group is believed to be traveling in a black, four-door 2011 Kia sedan, with Illinois license plates MD57774.

The group may be headed south to Kentucky, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-744-8266, or to call 911 immediately.