Chicago Police Seek 2 Suspects in West Town Carjacking

Chicago police on Saturday evening were looking for two individuals who carjacked a man at gunpoint in the city's West Town neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 6:25 p.m., a 43-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle in the 400 block of North Sangamon when two men approached. One of the offenders produced a handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded he exit the vehicle, police stated.

The victim complied and the offenders fled in a red Toyota Rav4.

No injuries were reported, and no one was said to be in custody late Saturday.