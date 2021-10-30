west town

Chicago Police Seek 2 Suspects in West Town Carjacking

Chicago police on Saturday evening were looking for two individuals who carjacked a man at gunpoint in the city's West Town neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 6:25 p.m., a 43-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle in the 400 block of North Sangamon when two men approached. One of the offenders produced a handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded he exit the vehicle, police stated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The victim complied and the offenders fled in a red Toyota Rav4.

No injuries were reported, and no one was said to be in custody late Saturday.

This article tagged under:

west townChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us