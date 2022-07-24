Chicago Police Seek 2 Suspected in Armed Robbery, Stabbing on CTA Red Line Train

Chicago Police Department detectives are asking for assistance in identifying two individuals wanted for an armed robbery and stabbing on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop, according to authorities.

Police distributed photos Sunday of a man and women suspected in an armed robbery in the early morning of July 18. According to a CPD community alert, at approximately 2 a.m., the two offenders approached a passenger on a CTA Red Line train near the Monroe station, 26 S. State St., and took possession of the victim's purse.

The victim then approached the offenders at which point one of the suspects displayed a knife and stabbed another passenger who assisted the victim, police said. The male suspect is said to be between 18-25 years old and 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and had on dark shoes, police said. The female suspect is believed to be between 18-25 years old, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 inches tall. She was dressed in all black clothing and wearing gray gym shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspects or robbery is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Mass Transit Unit at 312-745-4443.