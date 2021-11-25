Chicago Police Seek 2 Persons of Interest in Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old

The Chicago Police Department on Thursday released surveillance video of two individuals sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a Chicago teen who was killed in the city's Roseland neighborhood, just days before his mother was fatally shot at the same spot.

Kevin Tinker, 14, was near the sidewalk in the 200 block of West 110th Place when he was shot, struck multiple times and died, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Days later, early Wednesday morning, Kevin's mother 31-year-old Delisa Tucker was reportedly lighting candles for her son in the 200th block of West 110th Place when police found her unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials said she was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The surveillance video released Thursday shows two individuals inside a gas station and then entering a vehicle parked outside.

Anyone who has information about the persons or interest or shooting is asked to call Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDtip.com.