Chicago Police Searching for Missing Teen Girl Last Seen in Woodlawn

Chicago police have issued a missing person alert for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday.
According to authorities, 13-year-old Deanna Sirikul was last seen in the 6300 block of South Woodlawn on Saturday.
When she was reported missing, Sirikul was wearing a pink jacket, a maroon shirt, blue jeans, and had her hair in a ponytail, according to police.
She is described as white with fair complexion, standing 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.
Anyone with information on Sirikul’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 312-747-8380, or to call 911.