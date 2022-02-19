Chicago Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Child in Stroller

The Chicago Police Department is looking to identify the driver who struck a 3-year-old child in a stroller earlier this month in the West Lawn neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 4:48 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 6200 block of South Pulaski, a pedestrian was pushing a 3-year-old child in a stroller when a gray-colored vehicle struck the child. The car, possibly a Nissan Sentra, was last seen fleeing the area and heading southbound on Pulaski, police stated.

The child sustained injuries, but the extent remains unknown. CPD's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call 312-745-4521 or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com