Chicago Police Search for Woman Reported Missing Since Late October

Chicago police are seeking information in the disappearance of a 39-year-old woman that they say suffers from multiple medical issues.

Authorities say that Jessica Meyer has been missing since Oct. 28.

Meyer suffers from several health issues, and may be in need of medications, according to a missing person’s alert.

Meyer is described as a white woman with fair complexion, standing 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has a scar on her right ear, authorities said.

Police say that Meyer frequents several areas in the city, including around the CTA’s 95th Street Red Line stop. She also frequents the intersections of Chicago Avenue and Pulaski Avenue, as well as Grand Avenue and Pulaski. She could also be in the Humboldt Park or Logan Square neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on Meyer’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-747-8274, or to call 911.

