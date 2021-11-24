Chicago Police Search for Teen Girl Missing From East Garfield Park

Chicago police have issued a missing persons alert for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood this week.

According to authorities, Ajia Omagballuwaje was last seen in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard on Tuesday.

Omagballuwaje is described as Black, with medium complexion, standing 5-feet-1 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

The teen was last seen wearing a school uniform, consisting of a maroon-colored shirt, tan khaki pants and white gym shoes. She may also have a gray coat and a gray and purple backpack in her possession.

Omagballuwaje is known to frequent areas near her home, as well as areas around the intersection of Ohio and Troy, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.