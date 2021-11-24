NBC 5 Missing Persons

Chicago Police Search for Teen Girl Missing From East Garfield Park

Chicago police have issued a missing persons alert for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood this week.

According to authorities, Ajia Omagballuwaje was last seen in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Omagballuwaje is described as Black, with medium complexion, standing 5-feet-1 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

The teen was last seen wearing a school uniform, consisting of a maroon-colored shirt, tan khaki pants and white gym shoes. She may also have a gray coat and a gray and purple backpack in her possession.

Local

George McCaskey 49 mins ago

Report: George McCaskey Tells Bears Players Matt Nagy Won't Be Fired After Thanksgiving Game

rapid covid test 1 hour ago

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests? What to Know Ahead of Thanksgiving

Omagballuwaje is known to frequent areas near her home, as well as areas around the intersection of Ohio and Troy, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.

This article tagged under:

NBC 5 Missing PersonsChicago PoliceAjia Omagballuwaje
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us