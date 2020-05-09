Missing Persons Alert

Chicago Police Search for Missing South Shore Girl

Chicago police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

According to authorities, Marshae Rogers was last seen May 5 in the 6700 block of South Paxton. She may be in need of medical attention, according to a missing person’s alert sent out by the department.

Rogers is described as an African-American girl, standing 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Local

Humboldt Park 33 mins ago

Burglar Targets West Side Garages

Weekend Violence 48 mins ago

1 Dead, at Least 4 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

Rogers is known to frequent the area near 69th Street between Damen and Hoyne, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, or Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.

This article tagged under:

Missing Persons AlertChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us