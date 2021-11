Chicago police say that a missing 15-year-old girl has returned home safely to the city's Little Village neighborhood.

According to police, Anabel Abasta was last seen running eastbound along 26th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood.

After going missng for several hours, Abasta returned home Wednesday night, police said.

According to Chicago police, Abasta is non-verbal.