Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Hit, Killed Woman in Crosswalk, Then Fled Scene

Police are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Authorities released images Tuesday of a tan-colored, four-door SUV, believed to be a 1995-2000 Jeep, which they say struck a 42-year-old woman as she walked in a crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Pulaski.

The vehicle was traveling southbound at the time of the crash and continued southbound on Pulaski after the accident, police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by Chicago firefighters, but was ultimately pronounced dead.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.