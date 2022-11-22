car crash

Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Hit, Killed Woman in Crosswalk, Then Fled Scene

The vehicle was traveling southbound at the time of the crash and continued southbound on Pulaski after the accident

Chicago Police

Police are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Authorities released images Tuesday of a tan-colored, four-door SUV, believed to be a 1995-2000 Jeep, which they say struck a 42-year-old woman as she walked in a crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Pulaski.

The vehicle was traveling southbound at the time of the crash and continued southbound on Pulaski after the accident, police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by Chicago firefighters, but was ultimately pronounced dead.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

This article tagged under:

car crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us